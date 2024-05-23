Google Password Manager to get Family Link sharing feature

It’s worth noting that Family Link will only allow you to share your password with people in your family group, not with anyone who has a Google account.

The sharing tool for Google Password Manager will be available as part of the May 2024 Google Play services update (version 24.20).

«When you share your password, members of your family group will get a copy of it in Google Password Manager, ready to use», — it says on Google support page.

Google says that the password sharing feature will greatly facilitate the work and will be useful, in particular, for parents who will be able to easily access, for example, their child’s schoolwork. However, Family Link is likely to be used primarily as a convenient option for sharing access to streaming and other services, VPNs, etc.

Judging by the screenshots above from a previous leak of the feature, Family Link will definitely be available on smartphones, but it seems to be missing from the stable version of Chrome for desktop.