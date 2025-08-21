Google Photos gets voice editing: just tell us what photo you want

Together with the presentation Pixel 10 series of smartphones Google also announced a new feature for Google Photos. The app now supports conversational editing using artificial intelligence.

Google emphasizes that editing will now be incredibly easy. With the new feature, users will be able to simply describe the changes they want to make to an image with text or voice in the Photos editor. And these changes will appear automatically. Obviously, this is powered by Google Gemini. Since this is an open use case, you don’t need to specify specific tools. You just need to explain what you want in plain language, and AI will do the rest.

Among the examples given by Google: “remove cars in the background”, “restore this old photo”, “remove glare and correct faded colors”. And there’s even a magic phrase for “make it better.” There are also built-in tips if you’re not sure where to start. You can add refinements after each edit to customize the result to your own preferences.

Editing is not limited to fixing lighting or removing unnecessary objects. Google Photos is now capable of performing creative tasks: changing the background, adding decorative elements such as a hat or glasses to the person in the frame, and much more. With no need to select tools or customize them manually, the editing options are greatly expanded. The key is to formulate your request correctly.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Pixel 10 smartphones in the US will be the first to get this feature. And to increase transparency about the changes made by artificial intelligence, support for the industry standard C2PA Content Credentials is being added to Google Photos and the built-in camera app. This will allow you to see information about how an image was taken or edited based on C2PA Content Credentials directly in Google Photos. Pixel 10 users will be the first to have access to C2PA Content Credentials. Gradually, this feature will be available on Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”

Source: gsmarena