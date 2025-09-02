Google Pixel 10 Pro XL impresses with durability, and Pixel 10a disappoints with the package

Google has brought to the market a new line of Pixel 10 smartphones and these smartphones are gradually showing themselves in all their glory and with the first problems, such as strange behavior wireless charging or displays. But there is good news.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Just like previous generations, the new Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will receive seven major operating system updates. So the support will last until 2032, ending with Android 23. For the user, this means a long software life for the smartphone. But will its hardware be able to withstand such a period? The easiest way to find out is to bide your time. And the fastest way is to watch Zach Nelson from the JerryRigEverything channel try to hack the device.

The Pixel 10 series supports the Qi2 magnetic wireless charging profile. This means that the body has built-in magnets arranged in a large circle that hold accessories, and underneath is another additional magnet for precise alignment. Zach demonstrated this with a special magnetic field viewer film that makes invisible lines visible.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is used for the front and back of the smartphone. As expected, the scratch resistance indicators remain the same as before:

the first scratches appear at the level of 6 on the Mohs scale,

deeper furrows — at level 7.

This is the standard for modern flagships, and it protects against most everyday risks, such as keys or small coins in your pocket.

Unlike some manufacturers, Google has not switched to stainless steel or titanium in its flagships. They continue to use an aluminum frame. This is enough if you design the structure correctly. In the case of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, this formula worked — the smartphone practically did not deform during the bending test.

Pixel 10a

At the same time, new information about the “budget” version of Google Pixel 10a has emerged, and it may disappoint. It is expected to reuse hardware solutions of previous generations, including processors. This is likely to help Google keep the price down, but it will call into question the tangibility of progress.

According to the leaked specs, Pixel 10a will have a next-generation Tensor G4 chip. This is the chip that was used in the Pixel 9, including in Pixel 9a. Thus, Google is departing from its previous strategy: previously, the «a» versions used the same current processor as the main line. The transition to the old chip is explained by the likely costs of producing the new Tensor G5, which in Pixel 10 will be created by TSMC, not Samsung. This makes the chip more expensive and forces the company to save money.

Pixel 10a, according to sources, will retain UFS 3.1 memory. This is not a new solution: it is widely used in the middle class, but is inferior to UFS 4.0, which offers better speeds and energy efficiency.

Another compromise is the lack of a telephoto module. Unlike the standard Pixel 10, which received this camera, the 10a model will be limited to a basic set of sensors. This reduces photographic flexibility, especially for zooming without losing quality.

There are also losses in software features. The smartphone will be released without Magic Cue — Google’s new AI tool that provides contextual suggestions right during calls and emails. This feature has become a key addition to older models, but Pixel 10a will be without it.