Google Pixel 10: promos two weeks before release and lots of blue and lime in new images

New promotional images of three new Google devices have been leaked online: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones, as well as the Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch. All of them appear in the new corporate color Moonstone. Despite the fact that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be officially unveiled on August 20 along with the rest of the Pixel 10 line, it will go on sale later — no earlier than October 9. But the first materials have already leaked online.

Famous insider Evan Blass published a commercial where the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is shown from all sides — in the unfolded form, you can see a large internal display with a camera hole. Although the smartphone looks premium, the bezels around the internal screen remain quite noticeable. It is reported that when folded, the new phone will have a minimal gap at the hinge, just like the previous model Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For comparison: in Galaxy Fold7 This gap is also small, but it looks more noticeable due to the specific angle of folding. It is noteworthy that the gap is smaller than in Galaxy Fold6.

Pixel 10 Pro also came in the Moonstone color. Most of its features have already appeared in previous leaks. As for the Pixel Watch 4 —, the ad shows a watch face, a rotating side button, and another button above it. The watch’s silicone strap is made in the same Moonstone color.

We should also mention the bright new Indigo color option, which is actively used in Google’s marketing materials. This shade, which has been used more than once get into the leaksThe color is reminiscent of the legendary Really Blue of the first Pixel. Indigo looks bright, deep and claims to be the key color for Pixel 10. Recently WinFuture has published images of the model in Indigo and Limoncello colors — both variants look fresh and stand out from the competition.

In addition, the basic Pixel 10 may become a particularly mass product this year thanks to a lower price and the introduction of a telephoto lens — previously, this option was available only for older models.

Separately, there was an advertising offer for the service Google AI Pro —buyers of certain Pixel models will receive it for free. The regular price of the package is $239. It includes 2 TB of cloud storage.

According to preliminary reports, due to supply chain issues, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a will be delayed. They will be available only from October 9. Instead, the regular Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available in stores on August 28.

