Google Pixel 10 will get an AI assistant for photo editing with text prompts

In the run-up to the Pixel 10 unveiling, which is scheduled for late August, more and more leaks and teasers. This time, we have the first clear images of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL models, as well as details about the new photography features that will appear in the firmware.

Previously, most of the photos were either blurry or had large watermarks. But a new batch of images from WinFuture demonstrates the devices in all their glory. The Pixel 10 Pro XL was shown in two colors, and the much-loved Pixel 10 in Indigo appeared. The photos don’t show anything revolutionary in design, but they are the clearest of all the leaked photos.

Along with the appearance leaks, the first details about the new software features appear. According to Android HeadlinesPixel 10 will get the Camera Coach AI feature. This is a kind of digital photography assistant based on Gemini that will tell you how to take a better shot: change the angle, lighting, etc.

The Conversational Photo Editing feature sounds even more interesting, as it allows users to edit photos using text prompts. For example, the user can ask to remove an object, change the background, or make other changes by simply describing what they want in words. It is expected that this tool will be built into the Google Photos app, although this is not explicitly stated. However, the source of the leak Android Headlines does not name its informants, which is a bit out of step with their usual practice in recent months — and should be taken into account.

Interestingly, the voice or text editing feature known as Speak-to-Tweak was previously attributed to the Pixel 11 model, but now it looks like it may be introduced in the Pixel 10. All of this is part of the global integration of Gemini artificial intelligence into Android and Google’s branded devices.

The Help Me Edit tool, which has already appeared in the beta version of Google Photos 7.38, also echoes this feature. It works like a small chatbot — the user selects a photo, clicks Help me edit and enters a text query, and then Gemini edits the image according to the instructions.

All of these features are expected to be exclusive to Pixel 10 smartphones at launch. For older models, they may be added later via a Feature Drop update.

Google has already confirmed that Pixel 10 series will be presented on August 20 at the Made by Google event, so we can expect even more details in the coming weeks.

