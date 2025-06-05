Google’s boss became a web coder and builds his own AI website in his spare time

It seems that web coding has also reached the top of tech companies — Google boss Sundar Pichai liked the idea of «coding without stress and for fun» so much that he started creating his own website in his spare time.

«I was just fiddling around — either with Cursor or web-coding with Repli — trying to create a web page with all the sources of information I wanted to have in one place», Pichai said Wednesday at Bloomberg Tech in San Francisco (via Business Insider). «I would like to do more».

His website is now «partially completed», but according to Pichai, the main thing for him is not the result, but the process itself.

«It was interesting to see how effortlessly you can do it now. Compared to the early days of coding,», — Pichai added. «Being a coder at this point is so rewarding».

Term «web coding»proposed in February by OpenAI co-founder Andriy Karpaty, describes an easy and relaxed way of coding with AI — when a programmer doesn’t just write lines of code, but describes what he or she would like to create to artificial intelligence, while the latter generates the finished result.

This method has shaken some people’s perceptions of software development and at the same time raised anxiety among engineers who worry that their jobs will be taken over by AI. Tech giants like Amazon are already using web coding to increase employee productivity and are currently planning to introduce official use of the Cursor toolMicrosoft said in May that 20 to 30% of the company’s code is already generated by artificial intelligence and that laid off more than 6000 employees in a monthwhile Pichai cited similar figures for Google.

The aforementioned Cursor, developed by a startup with 60 employees, reached $100 million in recurring revenue in January 2025in less than two years since its launch. Another company, Windsurf, which launched its own code generation tool in November 2024, already has $50 million in annual revenue. However, it should be noted that both companies are still operating with negative gross margins, i.e., they spend more than they earn.

Last year’s survey showed that about 76% of IT professionals have already used or plan to use AI tools in development processes, while another report found that 57% (not IT, but in general) passing off artificial intelligence work as their own.