Google Translate improves street-level voice translation and adds language learning feature

Google Translate translator has become even better in street communication in an unfamiliar language thanks to AI, and tacos can improve the language skills of the smartphone owner.

Google announced significant changes in the program that can really improve the user experience. Improvements to live translation out loud make conversations smoother and eliminate unnecessary pauses. It also allows users to learn a foreign language using new tools directly from the app. According to Google, users translate about 1 trillion words every month using Translate, Search, and Lens and Circle to Search visual translations.

The app has a large button with a microphone icon that can be used to quickly translate conversations. All you need to do is start speaking, and the app will record what you say, translate it into text, and translate it out loud for the user and their interlocutor.

How notes Android Police, you can actually just have a normal conversation between two people, and the app will seamlessly switch from one language to another without stumbling. Live Translation’s state-of-the-art voice and speech recognition model significantly improves translation, even in difficult places. The program now recognizes speech pauses, accents, and intonations, and filters out noise when a user tries to translate in an airport or other noisy place. The feature has already begun rolling out to Android and iOS users living in the United States, India, and Mexico.

Translators have also received a powerful tool to help them learn a new language, learn how to listen and speak it through personalized training sessions. They are launched by the «Practice» icon in Google Translate. As you learn, the lessons will evolve to help you progress as quickly as possible.

The training is currently available for English-speaking users learning Spanish and French, and for Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers trying to learn English in the Google Translate beta, for Android and iOS.