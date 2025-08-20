Google unveiled Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL starting at $799 and Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging

During the Made by Google presentation, the search giant introduced a new line of Pixel 10 smartphones. It includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Numerous previous leaks have already given us an idea of these devices, and now the official specifications have become known.

Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 retains the recognizable style of its predecessor with a horizontal “tablet-like” camera unit, but now it contains three sensors instead of two. For the first time, the base model has a telephoto camera, which was previously only offered in older versions. The main camera has a resolution of 48 MP, an ultra-wide-angle module of — 13 MP, and a new telephoto lens has a 10.8 MP sensor with five times optical zoom. The 10.5 MP front camera supports autofocus. It’s worth noting that although the base version has a telephoto lens for the first time, the ultra-wide-angle camera is a bit more modest compared to the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch Actua display based on an LTPS panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Brightness has increased to 2000 nits in peak mode, and protection is still provided by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The smartphone features a new Tensor G5 processor manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process technology. The device also has an additional Titan M2 security module. Configurations include 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The battery has been increased to 4970 mAh, with support for 29W fast wired charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging. Other improvements include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen and IP68 protection. The smartphone runs on Android 16. Google promises 7 years of OS and security updates.

Pixel 10 is available in four colors: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. The price starts at $799 for the 128GB version and goes up to $899 for the 256GB storage configuration. Pre-orders are already open.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL

The new Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are a logical evolution of the series. Although the differences from the basic Pixel 10 are not very noticeable at first glance, the devices have received a number of important improvements that significantly affect the user experience.

The main advantage of both models is the new Super Actua Display, which has become 10% brighter and now reaches 3300 nits in peak mode. The Pixel 10 Pro model is equipped with a 6.3-inch display, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL version has a 6.8-inch screen.

The hardware remains common to both models: a Tensor G5 processor and 16 GB of RAM. Storage is available in 128GB and 256GB configurations. Bluetooth 6 and Thread support has also been added, increasing compatibility with modern wireless accessories and smart home devices.

Photo capabilities have also improved. While the number of megapixels remains the same, thanks to the new Pixel ISP and improved autofocus, the 50MP primary camera records smoother video with OIS stabilization that now compensates for twice as much movement. Support for 8K video, Night Sight Video and Super Res Zoom Video has also been added. The telephoto module with 5x optical zoom now supports up to 100x zoom thanks to the Pro Res Zoom feature. A new High-Res Portrait mode with a resolution of 50 MP stands out.

The Pixel 10 Pro is equipped with a 4870 mAh battery and supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging. The larger Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 5200 mAh battery and supports 25W Qi2.2 charging. Both smartphones claim a battery life of over 30 hours. A special emphasis is placed on audio: Google claims that the Pixel 10 Pro XL has the loudest speaker and most powerful bass of any Pixel smartphone.

The Pixel 10 Pro smartphone is available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, the new branded Moonstone (gray with a touch of blue), and Jade (green with yellow inserts). The price starts at $999 for the 128GB model. Pixel 10 Pro XL with a minimum storage capacity of 256 GB costs $1199.

Pixelsnap

The new products are compatible with Pixelsnap accessories, which were also presented at the event. This is a kind of analog of Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging. In fact, Pixelsnap is Google’s new brand name for the Qi2 standard, which, thanks to magnets, ensures perfect alignment of the smartphone during charging. The company has introduced a new charging ring that looks like a larger version of the Pixel Watch 2/3 charger. It provides up to 25 watts of power for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, while the power for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro Fold, and other compatible Qi2-certified devices is 15 watts. The Pixelsnap Charger is priced at $39.99. All official cases now support Pixelsnap.