Google unveils Pixel 10 Pro Fold starting at $1799 — powerful, durable and bright, but available in October

The latter rumors about the delay The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been confirmed — the foldable smartphone was unveiled today, but will go on sale in more than a month and a half.

The phone has an 8″ main LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2076×2156, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The second display has a 6.4″ diagonal and the same characteristics, but with a resolution of 1080×2364.

Like the rest of the Pixel 10 family, the Pro Fold has a new Tensor G5 processor that works in conjunction with the Titan M2 chip. The phone is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 fast storage.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with a 48 MP main camera (f/1.7, 25 mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8 µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS), a 10.5 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (127°, f/2.2, 1/3.4″, PDAF), a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with x5 optical zoom (f/3.1, 112 mm, 1/3.2″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS). Two selfie cameras (f/2.2, 23mm, 1/3.94″, PDAF, one built into each screen) have a 10 MP sensor and an 87° viewing angle.

The phone is powered by a fairly capacious 5015 mAh battery that supports wired charging with a capacity of up to 30 W and magnetic chargingwireless according to the Qi2 standard at 15 watts. Via USB Type-C 3.2, Pixel 10 Pro Fold charges from zero to 50% in 30 minutes.

The foldable device is IP68-rated for dust and water protection. It measures 10.8 mm thick when folded (155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm) and 5.2 mm when unfolded (155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm), with a weight of 258 g. Only two colors are available: Moonstone (gray) and Jade (jade green). There’s a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, stereo speakers, three microphones, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD), NFC, two SIM cards in one slot and eSIM.

If compare Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold with its predecessorIt benefits from a larger external display, an obviously faster processor, faster memory in larger volumes, and a larger battery that charges faster. And, of course, Android 16 on boardwith 7 years of operating system updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops.

But the average user will be able to hold the new Pro Fold in their hands only on October 9. It will cost $1799 / €1899 for the 256 GB version, $1919 / €2029 for 512 GB, and $2149 / €2289 for the 1 TB version.

Source: GSMArena