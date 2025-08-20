Google unveils Pixel Watch 4 with AI trainer and Pixel Buds 2a with ANC

In addition to Pixel 10 series smartphones Google also introduced several new wearable devices: the Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch and the Pixel Buds 2a wireless headphones and the updated Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Pixel Watch 4

The Pixel Watch 4 features an updated curved display that is 10% larger than the Pixel Watch 3 and can reach 3000 nits of brightness. The watch is available in two sizes — 41 mm and 45 mm.

The battery life has also improved. The company claims up to 40 hours of operation on a single charge. This means that the watch can be used around the clock, including sleep tracking. The charging speed has also increased by 25% compared to its predecessor. For the first time, Google has created a smartwatch with the convenience of repair in mind: now it is much easier to replace the battery or screen.

Pixel Watch 4 supports satellite SOS communications. This allows you to contact emergency services even when there is no mobile network or Wi-Fi. This feature was first introduced in the Pixel 9.

The watch tracks more than 40 types of workouts, including yoga and kickboxing. It also has a personal AI trainer, which will be available primarily to Fitbit Premium users. In terms of health, Pixel Watch 4 is equipped with an ECG app and will send notifications about irregular heart rhythms. A completely new feature — cardiac arrest detection: in this case, the watch automatically calls the emergency services. All data is displayed in a single integrated panel.

The device is designed to work with Google Gemini. For this purpose, it received a new speaker and a wrist-raising activation function. Gemini uses data from different applications on the device to provide more personalized responses.

Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch will go on sale on October 9 starting at $349.

Pixel Buds 2a

In 2025, Google added Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to its «budget» headphone lineup. The Pixel Buds 2a became the first A-series headphones to receive ANC. However, the price increased at the same time.

The new product borrowed the design from Pixel Buds Pro 2: instead of a “stabilizing arc”, they now use a rotationally adjustable locking system that ensures a snug yet comfortable fit. They are also the lightest and smallest headphones in the A-series. They are protected against dust and moisture to the IP54 standard (only the headphones themselves), while the charging case is IPX4.

The main innovation — ANC with Silent Seal 1.5 and Transparency Mode. The headphones are equipped with updated 11mm drivers, support for spatial audio, and 5-band equalizer sound customization.

The performance is powered by the Tensor A1 chip, the same chip that powers Pixel Buds Pro 2. It allows you to process sound 90 times faster than the audio speed, adapting noise reduction to the environment. The chip supports Gemini and other AI features.

Another advantage — extended operating time: up to 10 hours from the headphones and another 17 hours with the case. With ANC enabled, these figures are 7 and 13 hours, respectively, which is still better than the previous model. Pixel Buds 2a are available for pre-order today for $130, which is $30 more expensive than the previous model. They will go on sale on October 9 in two colors: Hazel and Iris. Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google has announced an update for Pixel Buds Pro 2. The most noticeable change is a new color Moonstonewhich is in harmony with the same color version of the Pixel 10 series smartphones.

In addition, in September, Pixel Buds Pro 2 will receive a number of new features through a software update:

Loud Noise Protection — automatically reduces the volume of sudden loud noises (for example, a train at a station), but is not suitable for sudden impulsive noises such as explosions or fireworks.

Adaptive Audio — adjusts the volume based on the noise level around you.

Manage calls with head gestures — you can answer or reject calls with a nod or shake.

Enhanced voice processing for Gemini Live — new algorithms reduce background noise and better distinguish the user’s voice when interacting with the AI assistant.

Pre-orders for the updated Pixel Buds Pro 2 are open today.

