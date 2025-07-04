Google Veo 3 video with sound generator is already in Ukraine

Google has announced that a new generative AI model for video creation called Veo 3 is now available in Ukraine presented in May of this year, and now we have expanded its availability.

Veo 3 allows you to create short, high-quality videos based on a text description from the user. At the same time, the created video has a soundtrack in accordance with the content. This includes the speech of the characters.

«Simply describe your idea and watch Gemini bring it to life with its built-in audio generation feature, Google says.

The length of the generated videos is 8 seconds. All videos created using this model will have a visible watermark. In addition, Google embeds the SynthID digital watermark in all content generated by its artificial intelligence models. The model will not create videos that violate Google’s rules.

Interested users can create videos with Veo 3 through the web version and the Gemini app. To generate a video, click the «Video» button in the query bar. If it is not there, click the three dots icon to see other options.

The Veo 3 generative model is available for subscribers in the Google AI Pro plan (Veo 3 Fast version) or with full access in the Ultra plan (full Veo 3 version). The differences are that the Fast version creates videos with high quality and speed, while the full Veo 3 provides the highest video quality. Currently, Google AI Pro subscription costs 909 UAH per month.

As a reminder, recently Google has integrated the Veo 3 model into YouTube Shortswhich allows authors to create short videos based on text descriptions.

Source: Google