Google will call stores for you

A few years ago, Google demonstrated to the public Duplex AI technologywhich, with the help of AI, is able to make independent calls. Recently, the story has been continued, and this functionality is now available in regular Google search.

Regarding Duplex AI, it should be clarified that the technology has been used in Pixel smartphones and iOS devices for some time through Google Assistant. But in its latest update, the search giant reported, which will implement its analog in the already familiar search service.

Essentially, this is an AI assistant that can make phone calls to local companies on behalf of the user. If necessary, it can inquire about prices, offers, and availability of goods, using a claimedly natural voice.

The new option is available in the search results under the name «Have AI check prices». Next, you will need to fill out a special form with details about the required product or service and simply send a request. The AI assistant will contact the necessary companies, consolidate all the necessary data on goods and services, and send the search results by SMS or mail.

An example of its work is a search query like «find a hairdresser near me». After receiving the query, the assistant will ask a few clarifying questions, such as whether you need a men’s or a women’s haircut, the desired time, etc. and start searching.

The feature is available to all US users. However, for subscribers Google AI Pro and AI Ultra these geographical limits have been expanded. It is also known that all automated calls will be recorded for further analysis and improvement of future searches.

Support for the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro AI modelbut it is available only for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Gemini 2.5 Pro was announced in March of this year, and its main profile is complex AI queries (math, coding, etc.).

Finally, AI search itself will get a deeper mode that will help to find the most in-depth information, taking into account scientific research on various topics. However, this functionality is also available to the same Google AI Pro and AI Ultra accounts with the selected experimental AI mode in Search Labs.

Source: Neowin