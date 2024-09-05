GoPro announces Hero 13 Black and compact Hero: what’s new?

GoPro has announced two new action cameras: GoPro Hero 13 Black and a more compact GoPro Hero model.

GoPro Hero 13 Black

Hero 13 Black is equipped with a built-in noise reduction system. The camera is capable of recording HLG HDR video and 10-bit G-Log video. It also has a new slow-motion burst mode that can record 720p video at up to 400 frames per second, 900p at 360 frames per second, and 5.3K at 120 frames per second. The wireless module has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6, which provides «to 40% faster content transfer speeds».

Some of the new features GoPro is adding to the 13 Black include magnetic mounting and magnetic charging, three new lenses. The manufacturer also introduced a redesigned battery that has 10% more capacity than its predecessor. At the same time, the camera retains many of the features of its predecessor, including the 8:7 sensor.

New lenses for Hero 13 Black

GoPro has released a new set of HB lenses for the Hero 13 Black. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($99.99) captures a 177-degree field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio. The new Macro Lens Mod ($129.99) can capture close-ups, although it cannot focus closer than 11 cm. The Anamorphic Lens Mod ($129.99) will offer 21:9 recording and movie-style lens flare.

GoPro Hero

As for the new version of GoPro Hero, this compact action camera is 35% smaller and 46% lighter than the Hero 13 Black. It weighs 86 grams. The company says its built-in battery can last up to about 155 minutes while recording 1080p video at 30 frames per second. It also records 4K video at 30 frames per second and can take 2.7K slow motion at 60 frames per second.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is priced at $399, and the Hero at $199. They will be available on September 10 and 22, respectively. Ultra Wide and Macro Lens lenses will be available from September 10, and Anamorphic Lens – only next year.

Source: The Verge