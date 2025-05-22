Gothic 1 Remake added to the wishlist of over 1 million gamers — one of the most desired games on Steam

Gothic 1 Remake has officially become one of the most anticipated games on Steam — it has crossed the 1 million mark on the wishlist.

THQ Nordic says that the game is now ranked #21 on the platform’s global wishlist. The publisher and developers from Alkimia Interactive thanked «for the incredible support» and promised to do everything to make the remake worthy of the original.

The development has been going on for several years. The first Nyras Prologue demo and gameplay appeared on Steam back in February 2025 during the Next Fest, which immediately broke into the top. This is a separate introduction created specifically for the demo — it allows you to immerse yourself in the updated Gothic world and try out the combat system, crafting, exploration, and interaction with NPCs. It doesn’t spoil the plot of the main game, but it gives you a clear idea of the atmosphere and pace.

After receiving more than 15 thousand player reviews, Alkimia updated the demo. In the new version improved motion animations, combat system, and item pickup and also fixed several bugs, including the problem with punches. Now the main character moves much smoother, and battles feel more accurate and clear.

The full version of Gothic 1 Remake is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The exact release date has not yet been announced, but the game is scheduled for release in 2025. According to THQ Nordic, the release will take place when the remake «is good and ready».

Meanwhile, the authors of the cult Gothic and Risen create something similar to Arx Fatalis. The creators of Gothic after long pause and closure of Piranha Bytes announced new plans, but now under the name of the indie studio Pithead Studio.

Source: XboxEra