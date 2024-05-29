GPD announces GPD Duo laptop with two OLED displays that can be transformed into a tablet

GPD, known as a manufacturer of miniature gaming computers and laptops, is now interested in full-size laptops. The company has published images and some specifications of its upcoming GPD Duo device with two displays.

The GPD Duo laptop has two 13.3-inch OLED displays. However, their configuration is slightly different from the solutions previously demonstrated by other manufacturers. Instead of using the second display instead of a keyboard, in the case of the GPD Duo, it is attached to an additional hinge above the main screen. So it can be opened and the two displays can be placed one above the other. The second display can also be placed in front of or behind the main screen, which turns the laptop into a tablet. The device supports touch input (up to 10 presses simultaneously), the ability to use a stylus (4096 levels of pressure) and the Microsoft Pen protocol for compatibility with the Surface Pen.

GPD DUO high definition picture The GPD DUO features dual 13.3-inch OLED screens, utilizing Samsung's original AM-OLED panels. When folded, the device is the size of an A4 sheet of paper, and when both screens are fully extended, it measures 18 inches. It supports 10-point… pic.twitter.com/PrF0gVyMJr — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) May 29, 2024

«When folded, the device is the size of an A4 sheet of paper, and when both screens are fully expanded, it measures 18 inches», — GPD says.

GPD does not name the interfaces available on the Duo. But judging by the image, it looks like there will be an Ethernet port on the back, as well as OcuLink for connecting an eGPU. There are at least two USB ports on the side, and on the left side of the laptop — something that looks like a card reader. There are a few other ports visible in the image, but due to the low resolution, it’s hard to tell which ones.

The GPD Duo will have a full-size keyboard and a regular trackpad, which will differentiate it from the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which came with a separate Bluetooth keyboard to be placed on the second display. The company indicates a TDP of 35W and «AI computer», but does not indicate what processor is used in this laptop.

Source: The Verge