GPD WIN 5: First portable console with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 delivers over 200 FPS in Wukong

GPD, known for its mini-PC і portable gaming devices, for the first time showed off a pocket console based on AMD’s flagship Strix Halo — Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip. A short video shows the device running the popular game Black Myth: Wukong at a frequency of 170 to 212 frames per second. This is the first official confirmation of a powerful gaming console with a new generation AMD chip.

To recap, Ryzen AI Max+ line was presented at CES 2025. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 — is a flagship with a powerful combination of RDNA 3.5 graphics, Zen 5 computing cores, and fast memory with up to 256 GB/s. This solution is ideal for high-performance mobile PCs, although such devices have remained only rumors until now.

It is known that the new product is called GPD WIN 5, but the manufacturer has not yet disclosed its full specifications. The video shows that the processor temperature is kept at 65°C, the CPU power consumption ranges between 55-58 W, and the Radeon 8060S graphics adapter operates at a frequency of about 2.5 GHz. The quality of the graphics in the game is not specified, so it is difficult to evaluate the performance in full. However, even in this form, the result looks promising.

Breaking news! The GPD WIN 5 is expected to make its debut at Chinajoy 2025 pic.twitter.com/G6cwqajspJ — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) July 24, 2025

The promo video also shows the layout of the controls. On the left, there is an analog joystick, D-pad, three buttons, and a speaker grille. On the right is another joystick, a classic set of buttons, and probably a small touchpad similar to the one used by Lenovo in Legion Go S.

Interestingly, before that, Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors appeared only in tablets and mini-PCusually with high prices. Presumably, chips based on TSMC’s 4nm process are not cheap, and given the demand, the new product will not be budget-friendly either.

The official premiere of GPD WIN 5 will take place at ChinaJoy 2025, which starts on August 1. Full specifications and prices are expected to be revealed there.

Source: tomshardware