GPS replacement — quantum diamond magnetometer changes navigation

German researchers from the Institute Fraunhofer Institute of Applied Solid State Physics has created a compact quantum magnetometer, which accurately measures extremely small magnetic fields.

It is noted that the device uses nitrogen vacancies in diamond to detect extremely small magnetic fields with an extremely high level of accuracy. This miniature measurement system opens up new possibilities for applications requiring highly accurate readings with minimal interference, such as biochemical analysis of neural pathways and precision microelectronics measurements.

«What makes the diamond-based vector magnetometer so special is its proprietary and intuitive functionality, which allows it to accurately measure the vector components of the Earth’s magnetic field in most operating conditions. This makes the sensor not only a technical innovation, but also a significant step forward in sensor technology», — explains the head of the Quantum Devices division, Dr. Michael Stebe.

Unique properties of nitrogen vacancies in the central part of the diamond lattice, oriented along the four axes of the crystal, allow detecting all vector components of the magnetic field using a single sensor chip. This avoids complex calibration and extends the potential use far beyond conventional magnetometers.

The researchers managed to reduce the size of the innovative magnetometer by a factor of 30 in just one year. The sensor head is now comparable in size to with conventional optically pumped gas cells of magnetometers.

«We are striving for even higher integration density while increasing sensitivity. Our goal for the next year is to reduce the sensor size by a factor of 5 again, while further increasing the sensitivity to enable measurements in the sub-picotexel range», — adds Michael Stebe.

One of the key features of the magnetometers developed by German researchers is optional water cooling, which provides stable and reliable measurements magnetic field even in difficult conditions. Synthetic diamond is grown in specialized reactors at the institute and transformed into quantum devices by precisely replacing carbon atoms with nitrogen atoms. The current two-inch ultra-pure diamond wafers are planned to be expanded to four inches next year.

Modern GPS-based navigation systems are vulnerable to interference and do not work equally well everywhere. This is why alternative navigation systems are becoming increasingly popular. The quantum sensor developed by German researchers allows for the creation of comprehensive magnetic field maps, providing reliable navigation based on them. The vector magnetometer offers a self-contained, interference-free method of global positioning and navigation. It complements satellite navigation and also works without satellite signals, for example, underwater, in canyons, underground, in buildings or tunnels.

In addition, the magnetometer is capable of detecting underground mineral deposits accurately and without contact, unexploded ordnance on large areas. Using the same principle as in navigation, the composition of the earth’s crust and its magnetic field can be used to infer geological formations. In this way, magnetic anomalies such as ore deposits or metallic objects such as unexploded ordnance can be detected.

Source: SciTechDaily