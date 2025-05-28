Grayscale launches a new investment fund with 20 AI tokens

Leading crypto asset management company Grayscale Investments announced the launch of a new investment fund called Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund. This fund is aimed at investing in cryptocurrency projects that combine blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund includes tokens from 20 projects, including Near (NEAR), Render (RNDR), Filecoin (FIL), Bittensor (TAO), and Livepeer (LPT). These projects cover various aspects of decentralized AI, from data storage, data centers, to AI applications.

The fund is open to accredited investors and will rebalance its portfolio on a quarterly basis.

Grayscale Research believes that decentralized AI has the potential to complement centralized AI development, and over the past year, AI applications have been the hottest topic in cryptocurrencies.

For example, according to data provider Kaito, the projects decentralized AI dominate the «mindshare» (online discourse) on social media. While some of the projects have been around for several years, some of them, such as Bittensor, have started to become more widespread. In addition, many new tokens have reached the market capitalization and liquidity thresholds for inclusion in the fund. Several more AI-related projects are expected to issue tokens later this year.

Source: Grayscale