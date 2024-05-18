Greetings from Arrakis: stylings from the movie «Dune» recreated in real life — the costume works

In Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel «Dune», desert travelers on the planet Arrakis wear a stylsuit, a suit that converts wet body secretions into drinking water that is delivered through a tube. The Hacksmith YouTube channel tried to recreate this suit, and not without success.

Despite the fact that the homemade suit is not as attractive as the one in the movie «Dune», the engineers managed to collect body moisture, which one of the YouTubers Darryl Sherk drank through a tube. The team used a thermoelectric cooler, a small mesh device used to cool computers and other devices by passing an electric charge through two different metal materials. The cold side of the device remained inside the suit, where moisture condenses. A water bladder, along with a built-in water filter purchased at a local sporting goods store, collected the resulting water.

The device surprised people around The Hacksmith office: «Everyone thinks I’m drinking my own urine,» Sherk complained in the video.

Of course, this is far from an ideal solution, and it probably won’t last long on the surface of Arrakis. But «Dune» takes place in about 20,000 years — enough time to improve the technology. But The Hacksmith suit, assembled in one day, is an amazing proof of concept.

Source: Futurism