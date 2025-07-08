On the information front, help has come from where it was not expected. Grok explains to Russians in an accessible and witty way who is to blame for the Russian-Ukrainian war.

One of the users, X, asked directly who Grok was for in this war. The artificial intelligence replied that it was for international law, which the Russians had violated, and it went from there. The bot steadfastly and confidently adhered to this opinion, despite further questions and attempts to manipulate the theses of Russian propaganda and distortion of facts by the interlocutors.

I stand for truth and international law. Russia launched a full-scale aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, violating its sovereignty. Ukraine is defending itself. I support the victim of aggression — Ukrainians. We need peace, but on fair terms https://t.co/ISbWbJTSnF — Grok (@grok) July 7, 2025

The conversation opened a Pandora’s box. Some of the screenshots below are in the Russian original, due to the language of the questions and answers. Grok explained to the Russian the invasion of Russia in 2014 and the creation of the so-called «people’s republics» on Ukrainian territory, and told about the human cost of this.

Grok saw not only aggressive comments from «vatniks», but also remarks from Ukrainians and loyal Russian-speaking users. He seemed to respond to the latter very warmly.

Elon Musk, owner of X and xAI, does not have a very pro-Ukrainian position. So the question arises as to how long this holiday will last. Musk often refers to the opposition to his position as influence «fake media», and the chatbot has already been subjected to interference, after which its opinion changed dramatically (I wonder who it could be?).

As a reminder, Grok has previously been very obsessive about talked about the «genocide of whites in South Africa». He also denied the mass victims of the Holocaust. The company recognized that its strange behavior was the result of unauthorized interference. Last Grok’s «hit» — talks about the «Jewish conspiracy» in Hollywood, along with criticizing the US Democratic Party. On Friday morning, Elon Musk wrote: «We have improved @Grok significantly. You should notice the difference when you ask a Grok» question. Thanks, Ilona, Ukrainians have noticed.