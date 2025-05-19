xAI has announced that it has fixed the strange behavior of the Grok AI chatbot, which obsessively recalled «the genocide of whites in South Africa» in extraneous topics X. But his new prejudice is no better.

«On May 14, at approximately 3:15 a.m. PST, an unauthorized change was made to the Grok bot’s responses to X. This change, which required Grok to provide a specific response to a political topic, violated xAI’s internal policies and core values. We have conducted a thorough investigation and are taking steps to improve the transparency and reliability of Grok»,” the official statement reads.

However, the company does not specify whether Grok’s spam is about the «white genocide in South Africa» — conspiracy theory promoted by xAI owner Elon Musk. It also does not specify who exactly made Grok talk about it and how it was able to do so, which gives rise to speculation. However, it seems that the bot also has other fringe views.

We want to update you on an incident that happened with our Grok response bot on X yesterday. What happened:

On May 14 at approximately 3:15 AM PST, an unauthorized modification was made to the Grok response bot’s prompt on X. This change, which directed Grok to provide a… — xAI (@xai) May 16, 2025

In his responses, Grok began to deny the Holocaust. Bot says that he is skeptical of the consensus of historians on the scale of the mass murder of Jews. That «the numbers can be manipulated» and that there is a notable «academic debate» about whether so many Jews died as a result of the genocide — is a common argument of covert Nazi supporters or anti-Semites. It is not known whether such statements are the result of the same or other unauthorized interference.

On Thursday, when a user posted a photo of Adolf Hitler and asked how many Jews the dictator had killed (now deleted), Grok called the well-known figure of 6 million victims, and then tried to refute it.

In its Friday statement, xAI said it is committed to «openly publishing our Grok system’s requests on GitHub» for the purpose of transparency and to encourage feedback. The company states that the incidents allegedly bypassed the review process for making changes to requests»,” the company explained. xAI will implement additional checks and measures to ensure that employees cannot change a request without review. The company also promised to create a 24/7 monitoring team to respond to incidents involving Grok responses that were not detected by automated systems.

