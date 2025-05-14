GSC announced the release of the enhanced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy on May 20 — along with support for mods

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy: Legends of the Zone trilogy, which came out on Xbox, finally got a May 20 release date on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

It was expected that the release date would be announced soon, as the trilogy was previously received an age rating for PS5 and Xbox Series. This step is usually considered one of the final ones before the release. And in exactly one week, GSC Game World announced the release Improved S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy. was one of the promises of the GSC in the roadmap for 2025

The Enhanced Edition will include a number of improvements for all three classic games adapted for modern consoles. It will also support gamepads, Steam Deck, Steam Workshop, and much more. In particular, 4K resolution and 60 FPS / 120 FPS modes are expected. The game will have improved performance, visual effects, and several quality modes to choose the best option for the game.

What’s new in the Enhanced Edition

Graphics: New lighting, reflections, textures, and shaders, as well as updated 4K cutscenes;

New lighting, reflections, textures, and shaders, as well as updated 4K cutscenes; Optimization for consoles: stable operation on new hardware, a choice between quality and performance;

stable operation on new hardware, a choice between quality and performance; Support for mods : official integration with Mod.io — on both consoles and PCs;

: official integration with Mod.io — on both consoles and PCs; For PC players: Steam Deck compatibility, support for Xbox and PlayStation gamepads, and the ability to upgrade at no extra cost.

Steam Deck compatibility, support for Xbox and PlayStation gamepads, and the ability to upgrade at no extra cost. There is no Russian voice acting: on Steam, the game’s title is translated into Ukrainian, leaving only Russian subtitles.

The update will be free for everyone who has already purchased the console version of the trilogy on Xbox One. PC users will also have a similar opportunity if they have the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. titles in their library.

System requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone

Minimum (Low, 1080p 60 FPS):

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX960 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual channel)

Storage: 8 GB of free space

Operating system: Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64

High (High, 1080p 60 FPS):

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual channel)

Storage: 8 GB of free space

Operating system: Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64

Recommended (Maximum 1080p, 60 FPS):

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual channel)

Storage: 8 GB of free space

Operating system: Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64

For 1440p (Maximum 1440p, 60 FPS):

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1070 Ti 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 8GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual channel)

Storage: 8 GB of free space

Operating system: Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64

For 4K (Maximum 2160p, 60 FPS):

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual channel)

Storage: 8 GB of free space

Operating system: Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64

Note that earlier GSC Game World announced official support for mods in 2025 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The studio will cooperate with the platform Mod.iowho developed the mod support for this trilogy.

Source: PureXbox