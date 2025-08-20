GSC announces S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 release date for PS5, pre-order now open — from 1799 UAH

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has finally received an official release date on PS5, and pre-orders have been announced.

GSC Game World promised to port S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the second half of 2025 after a series of rumors. A year ago, the studio did not plan to transfer its title to the Sony platform but still decided not to refuse additional funds. Eventually, they announced a release date of November 20, 2025. Exactly one year after the release on Xbox and PC.

Fans can choose from three editions: basic, deluxe, and complete. The standard edition offers the game itself for ₴1,799, while the deluxe edition provides additional equipment, a secondary objective, an art book, and a soundtrack. The full version of the game — with a season pass, the best costumes, and weapons completes the picture. They cost ₴2,199 and ₴2,799 respectively.

However, the physical version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 for PS5 turned out to be incomplete — it still requires an internet connection and content download. And some stores failed to spell the game’s name correctly the first time: instead of Chornobyl, it was Chornoby.

For pre-orders, there will be bonuses for PlayStation owners: a unique Veteran weapon, a Tourist costume, a personalized backpack patch, and extended content around the campfire. It will include atmospheric background dialogues that add depth to the Zone’s atmosphere.

Meanwhile, owners of the game on other platforms will be able to upgrade the standard version to Deluxe and Ultimate — without having to buy the main game again. Separately GSC presents S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 plans for 2025 including engine upgrades, night vision devices, new missions, and more.

Source: PlayStation.Store