GSC has officially announced the beta version of the SDK for mods in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and the original trilogy

GSC Game World has announced a beta version of the SDK mods for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and the updated Legends of the Zone trilogy.

Tools for modifications are almost ready as planned in the roadmap for 2025. The beta version of the SDK is at the final stage of preparation. Some of the beta features are already being tested by experienced mods in private. They test the system, catch bugs, and help bring everything to a stable state.

«SDK Beta is on final preparations and we are ready to start it very soon», — the developers responded to fans on Discord.

At the same time, GSC Game World is preparing a modding guide for of the recently released trilogy S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Enhanced Edition. Although the collection is massively attacked with low marks, in particular for removing the Russian language she’s already managed to get patches.

«We are preparing the modding guide for Steam Workshop. It is already possible to modify most of things on Steam, and hopefully [the] modding guide will help», — GSC said.

All of this is part of GSC’s partnership with Mod.io. In addition to Steam Workshop, support will also be available through Mod.io — both platforms will work in parallel. They will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. So far, the exact release date of the SDK has not been announced, but they promise that it won’t be long now. The tools will allow you to create new areas, quests, weapons, enemies — full-fledged mods without dancing with tambourines in front of files.

Meanwhile, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 continues to receive patches. The latest ones were about fixing a bunch of plot bugs (such as getting into Pripyat through a tank), A-Life, NPC behavior, etc. After that, the following was released version 1.4.1, which improved compatibility with mods.

