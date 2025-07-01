GSC has published a tutorial on weapon mods in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

GSC Game World has released a detailed video guide on Zone Kit — the official toolkit for modifying S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

In the video, the developers showed how to add new weapons to the game from scratch, step by step. The tutorial lasts seven minutes and is accompanied by a full video explanation of all actions.

«Well, stalkers, we’re back in touch. We’re back with a new tutorial from the Development team: today we’re going to learn how to make a weapon modification in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl», — the authors wrote in social networks.

The video shows the process of creating a custom rifle: how to prepare a model, insert it into the game, customize physics, animations, sounds, and other characteristics. Even for those who have not dealt with modding before, the instructions are presented in the simplest way possible — interface, codes, parameters, files, etc. Players were also invited to Discord communities, where you can discuss fashion and learn about the news about Zone Kit Phase 1.

Note that Zone Kit was added to the game with patch 1.5 as a tool for modders. But fans quickly noticed: The weight of the set is enormous – up to 700 GB. The studio called the release «Phase 1» and promised that in «Phase 2» they would try to reduce the size if possible. But for now, Zone Kit remains a record holder compared to other game kits.

Source: GSC Game World