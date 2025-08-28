GSC is already actively developing two DLCs for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

GSC Game World has confirmed that two storyline add-ons are already being developed for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

The studio’s technical producer Eugene Kulik shared his plans for the future during the interview. He mentioned the port to PS5 and improving the quality of the game with patches but the most interesting thing for us is the storyline additions to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. According to him, the studio plans to release DLC for the second part in the same way as it was with the original trilogy.

“First, the base game, and then two add-ons. They are already included in the Ultimate Edition of the game. If you buy it, you will get the story-oriented DLCs. I think we will soon be ready to share the news about it — both DLCs are already in development”, — Kulik says.

There are currently no additional details about them — neither dates nor content. We can only say with certainty that both add-ons will be story-based, as promised. GSC also reminded us that they are already included in the Ultimate Edition, so owners of this version of the game will receive them at no additional cost.

At the same time, the studio is working on a major update to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The version for PlayStation 5 is due out in November and will receive some improvements for PS5 Pro Pre-order is already underway. In addition, the developers updated the roadmap for the rest of 2025 where they promised new features and improvements that would appear in the near future. For example, the long-awaited item — is night vision device which will finally be officially added with the patch.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Note that within the third-person shooter festival on Steam just got a -30% discount on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Currently, the title of the Ukrainian studio is available buy for ₴979, and the Ultimate Edition is usually more expensive at ₴1,784.

Source: Arkaden