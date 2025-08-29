GSC teases The Arc as a key DLC location for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

GSC Game World has hinted that the Duga radar station will become an important location in the upcoming DLC for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

A day earlier, GSC technical producer Yevhen Kulyk confirmed that two promised add-ons are already being developed for the game. He refrained from giving any details, but soon the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Twitter account posted the following message:

“So many secrets, fables and stories, so many deaths of those who sought answers. And here it is, so close… And what comes next? Who will tell us the truth? Perhaps, there is no truth at all. Only “Duga” can tell…” — the developers wrote.

Both then and now, there are no details of the future story. Perhaps the Arc will become a starting point for DLC, a key location for the main story (for example, revealing or rethinking the main secret of the Zone), or a place for expanded gameplay — new mechanics, artifacts, or enemies are likely to be added.

In parallel, the studio is also working on a major update for the game and is preparing a version for PlayStation 5which is expected to be released in November. Along with the patches, new features will be added — for example, night vision device. The rest of the plans for this year can be found in updated roadmap for 2025.

Source: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL