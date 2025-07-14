GTA 1991 is on the way: a prequel mod for San Andreas will be shown in August after 7 years of development

After seven years of development, the authors of GTA 1991 are preparing to show their project to the public for the first time.

The presentation of the introductory mission, cutscenes, and dialogues is scheduled for August, according to developer deltaCJ. Modders decided to correct the developers’ mistakes: prequels were released for Liberty City and Vice City, but San Andreas never received its spin-off. Therefore, an unofficial sequel appears on the scene GTA 1991.

The development of the fashion has been going on since 2018, which will reveal the events before CJ (Carl Johnson) returned to Grove Street. The main character will be Little Devilwho was mentioned in the original GTA: San Andreas once during the Sweet & Kendl’s mission. Nothing is known about him, except that the gang member died between 1987 and 1992, probably in a shootout. His grave is located in a cemetery in Wynwood.

The modding team did not stop at a few new missions, but expanded the expansion pack. GTA 1991 will have a separate drug trafficking system connected to the storyline of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Santos. The mod itself is described as a complete conversion: new models, new animations, and a new scenario.

«If I take it back to 2018, then through 2020, Covid, all the way to today… I must have put in thousands upon thousands of hours into it. I mean, I’ve got over a thousand hours in 3DS Max alone, probably the same in Sanny Builder and a whole bunch of other modding programs», — deltaCJ recalls.

The team has grown since then. The developers have a separate office where they work on motion capture and animation, and the mod script itself has been rewritten several times.

«By August the plan is to have the first introduction mission showcase—that’s cutscene dialogue, and the mission itself. After that, I want to put bits and pieces and crumbs out there to lead up to a bigger release, or even more showcases and more videos. At that point, I may even drop a link somewhere on the internet and have everybody go download it», — says deltaCJ.

What will be shown in August — a trailer or a game fragment — has not yet been specified. Then we’ll see if it turns out to be something interesting, not Our version with TCC and conscripts. Meanwhile, Rockstar makes other game studios panic after transferred GTA 6 and intrigued players with the possible appearance of children for the first time in the series.

Source: PC Gamer