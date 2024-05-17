GTA 5 became the third best-selling game in the world after Tetris and Minecraft — 200 million copies in 11 years

Released 11 years ago, GTA 5, which has survived three generations of consoles and continues to sell approximately 5 million copies each quarter, has surpassed the milestone of more than 200 million copies sold since its launch. Grand Theft Auto 5 became the third game with such sales after Tetris and Minecraft.

These data became known from Take-Two Interactive’s earnings report. For many years, GTA 5 has had strong sales that do not slow down. The company also notes that 64 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2 have been sold in 6 years of its existence.

Sales of GTA 5 significantly exceeded the popularity of Wii Sports (over 82 million copies) and PUBG (75 million). Only Minecraft with 300 million copies and Tetris, which remains the best-selling game of all time with 520 million copies across all platforms, are ahead.

Grand Theft Auto 5 could have been even more successful, but Rockstah’s attention was eventually shifted to other projects. According to a December 2023 leak, the game could have received as many as 8 more DLCs for the single-player mode, which the developers were already working on. But they were never released due to the focus on multiplayer GTA Online.

Recently Take-Two has laid off about 600 employeesand canceled several unannounced game projects as part of a $200 million savings plan. However, this did not affect the release of GTA 6, whose release in the fall of 2025 has just been confirmed. The game has a chance to break the success of its predecessor — its first trailer became the second most popular among all game releases on YouTube.

Source: IGN