GTA 5 launched on Nintendo Switch

A year after Grand Theft Auto V source code leak to the public, a group of modders published footage of the game running on the Nintendo Switch console.

The modding team Superstar South posted a two-minute video on the official X/Twitter account showing GTA V gameplay on the Switch. In March, Superstar South announced that it was trying to create an unofficial port of GTA 5 for Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android.

The project is based on the source code that has been circulating in the public domain for at least a year. Rockstar has been the victim of several serious hacker attacks, one of which led to the leakage of a lot of materials from GTA VI.

Due to the limited technical characteristics of the Switch, performance leaves much to be desired. In addition to the obvious decline in visual quality, video shows delays and a steady drop in frame rate from 70 to 27 fps. A separate publication shows that the Switch was running in manual clock speed mode without overclocking enabled.

Obviously you want to at least see how far we got… (the recording is not as smooth when compared to hardware video output) pic.twitter.com/y0oSRterbD — Superstar South (@SuperstarS31668) April 17, 2024

It should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 is already a relatively old game. It was released back in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3, and then ported to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. GTA 5 received an update for the current generation PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2022. There are many reasons why the Switch may have a hard time running GTA 5 despite its relatively young age, including engine compatibility issues.

To this day, a Switch version of GTA 5 has never been offered. Currently, the closest thing to portable Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay is to buy a portable gaming PC, such as the Steam Deck. Previously, GTA 5 was available on Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming cloud services, and then was removed from both.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that Superstar South will ever release its version of GTA V on Switch, given how Take-Two Interactive protects its intellectual property.

Source: ign