GTA 6 story will last 75 hours and end outside the US, — insider

Insiders have revealed key details of GTA 6 — how long the game will last and what its structure will be. The leak hints at 75 hours of story with a finale outside the US.

Insider remiremus_ says that Rockstar has prepared the largest story campaign in the series. The story of the main characters Lucia and Jason will have a prologue and five full-fledged chapters, of which the fourth one will be the longest — 22 hours. Moreover, for the first time, the game will end outside the US, which has never happened in GTA before. According to the insider, the ending is almost complete — the studio only needs to polish the graphics. In general, the game will continue:

Prologue — 2 hours;

Section 1 — 6 hours;

Section 2 — 13 hours;

Section 3 — 16 hours;

Section 4 — 22 hours;

Section 5 — 16 hours.

For comparison: GTA 5 lasted about 32 hours, and GTA 4 — even less. It turns out that the new part is almost twice as long. I wonder if after the plot is transferred from one chapter to another, access to locations or interaction with characters will be closed? At least it is clear that this is how the finale will be presented, which will be moved to another unnamed country. I assume that the characters can run away from the police to Mexico.

At the same time, the insider repeated the already known leak: GTA 6 budget is estimated at $2 billion. Although the publisher Take-Two itself had previously said the amount was half that — over the past five years GTA 6’s budget has already exceeded $1 billion. This still makes the title one of the most expensive in the history of the game dev.

According to leaker, the main story of #GTA6 is 75 hours:

– Prologue: 2 hours

– Chapter 1: 6 hours

– Chapter 2: 13 hours

– Chapter 3: 16 hours

– Chapter 4: 22 hours

– Chapter 5: 16 hours

The ending is set to be outside of the US and has been worked on the most besides graphics pic.twitter.com/Romr3Pfjmm — remus_r (@remiremus_) July 31, 2025

As you know, GTA 6 was supposed to come out this year, but the release was postponed. In addition to the fact that Competing studios are nervous from the sidelines — fans are trying to dig up at least some information. Officially only two trailers were released (in one of which showed the gameplay) and a dozen screenshots that are a deliberate step by the studio.

But the details of the plot and the map remain shrouded in mystery. One modder created a map layout in GTA 5but Take-Two forced it to be removed. Recently, another user shared a map based on leaks and trailers — and now it is interactive and more accurate. Also spreading rumors about the appearance of children for the first time in the seriesif the silhouette in the trailer doesn’t lie to our eyes.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on May 26, 2026. Since almost nothing is known about the continuation of the franchise, this leak is the deepest look behind the scenes so far. How true all of this is is an open question, as Rockstar neither confirms nor denies anything. But if even some of it is true, fans are in for a treat a campaign on the scale of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Source: remiremus_