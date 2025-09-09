GTA 6 will have its own Uber and OnlyFans, — insider

GTA has always poked fun at everything from American brands and politicians to social issues and online services. GTA 6, which will be released next year, will not change this tradition.

On GTAForums, insider Tez2 claims to have found domains on the web that were allegedly registered by Rockstar. The sequel to the cult franchise promises to be the largest and most expensive game in the series which will last at least twice as long as its predecessors. List the so-called first “AAAAA game” are as follows, and below we describe several theories about them:

what-up.app

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

brianandbradley.com

hookers-galore.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

Obviously, What-Up is a parody of WhatsApp, and RydeMe is a kind of Uber. Reddit believes that Brian and Bradley will become an analog of the famous Morgan & Morgan law firm in the United States, which deals with personal injury claims. Many movies and TV shows ridicule how people deliberately injure themselves for money, and it seems that Rockstar has decided not to avoid satire. But Hookers Galore is more intriguing: some see this is a reference to OnlyFans or Tinder, others think of trolling or even phishing.

This is not the first time Rockstar has invented internal sites, for example, GTA 4 had its Google analog. In addition, the fourth installment brought online dating to Love Meet and Craplist.net, which may resemble OLX. GTA 5 raised the bar higher: Bleeter (Twitter), Lifeinvader (Facebook), and BAWSAQ, where you could play on the stock exchange like NASDAQ. And now GTA 6 will continue parodying modern services.

It should be noted that Take-Two deliberately delays advertising, so fans are looking for hints about GTA 6 on the web. In particular, users “leaked an interactive map where you can see the key locations. And in the latest trailer with gameplay elements found the figure of a child, which is atypical for the series.

Source: The Gamer