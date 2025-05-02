GTA VI release postponed to May 2026

Rockstar Games has announced the postponement of GTA VI to May 26, 2026 — the original release was planned for the fall of 2025.

According to statement developers, the team needs additional time «to deliver the level of quality that players expect and deserve».

«We are very sorry that this is coming later than you expected. The interest and excitement for the new Grand Theft Auto game has been overwhelming across our team. We want to thank you for your support and patience as we work to complete the game. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver the level of quality you expect and deserve».

Rumors about the game’s postponement have been circulating since September 2024. Game journalist Jason Schreier, who at the time objected These statements, reacted to the new date as follows:

«Everyone knew and understood everything for a long time».

As a reminder, the first GTA VI trailer was published back in December 2023and since then there has been almost no official news about the game (except for rumors about the cost or postponement of the release). The next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise will be set in Vice City and will feature elements of the story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, and for the first time in the series, a woman will be the main character of the game.

The previous installment — Grand Theft Auto V — was released in September 2013, initially on PS3 and Xbox 360, and over the next 10 years Rockstar Games released the game on other platforms, improving it in various aspects each time. Total sales of GTA games crossed to reach 440 million copies as of February 2025.