Guided «Shahed» camera drones as a new threat — Russians test technology on smaller drones

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published specifications for a Russian drone whose technology will make «Shaheds» more dangerous.

The Main Intelligence Directorate posted on the portal War&Sanctions a list of components of the Russian UAV TsBTS.611000, similar to a small «Shahed», which performs the functions of reconnaissance and decoy during attacks, and can carry a warhead of up to 15 kg. It contains systems that can be used to organize video, data, and radio transmission over long distances.

On opinion communications and drone expert Sergei «Flash» Beskrestnov, is testing a technology that will allow the «Shaheds» to be controlled in real time. From a long distance, the operator will be able to receive data from the camera (including the operation of air defense systems) and control the drone directly.

The aircraft has a delta-wing design, just like the much larger «Shaheds». Currently, all electronics on board are of Chinese origin. The UAV received navigation modules, a flight controller with an autopilot, antennas, a speed sensor, and some other parts manufactured by CUAV Technology, a Chinese company specializing in drone systems. In 2022, the company announced a restriction on the supply of its products to Ukraine, allegedly to prevent military use. But the following year, very similar UAVs, allegedly of Russian production, appeared in Russia.

«In addition to CUAV products, such UAVs use a DLE (Mile Haoxiang Technology Co., Ltd.) engine and electronic ignition module, KST servos, a Razer FPV camera manufactured by Foxeer Technology, a Mayatech RFD900X data module, a ReadyToSky video transmitter, a Hobbywing Technology power regulator, and an HRB Power battery», — the DIU said in a Telegram post.

The mini-«Shahed» also has a Chinese-made data transmission module copied from the Australian RFDesign RFD900x transmitter. It is designed to broadcast a signal at a distance of up to 40 km. Communication can be established both with a repeater on the ground and with another UAV — this allows for a significant expansion of the coverage area.

In connection with the publication «Flash» warns of a threat scaling the technology to other types of Russian drones, including the massively used «Shahdas». A powerful radio modem «provides for remote control of the UAV via a data transmission channel or control of many drones equipped with the same type of modem (swarm principle)».

«Now, using the example of this UAV with modems and the example of «Gerber» with modems, we can conclude that our enemy is probably preparing to equip a unit of «Shaheds» with radio control. That is, the «Shaheds» will be able to communicate with each other, work as signal repeaters for each other and be controlled by radio», — says Serhiy Beskrestnov.

According to the engineer, this will give the Russians the ability to attack moving targets, monitor online air defense operations and attack targets where GPS is jammed. He emphasizes that the Russian occupiers do not rely on mobile communications due to the obvious vulnerability of this channel.