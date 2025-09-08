Guinness World Record: SiFly Q12 quadcopter flew for more than three hours and can hover for two

Silicon Valley startup SiFly has officially been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records after its Q12 drone stayed in the air for more than three hours, almost an hour longer than the previous record. The historic flight took place on July 26 at Amaral Ranches in Salinas Valley, California. The flight was observed by eight official observers, including — noted Apple engineer Paul Baker and NASA Ames Research aerospace engineer Chris Silva.

The Q12 — is SiFly’s flagship vertical takeoff and landing drone, designed to combine long hover with long-range flight. This makes it suitable for tasks that require a constant presence in the air. According to SiFly, this record proves that drones can finally compete with helicopters in tasks where endurance is critical: drone first responder programs, large-scale mapping, and infrastructure inspection.

“This record goes far beyond endurance; it signals a fundamental shift in drone capabilities,” — explains SiFly founder and CEO Brian Hinman. “With helicopter-level performance and drone economics, the Q12 creates entirely new markets and changes industry expectations.”

The capabilities of the Q12 look quite promising:

up to 2 hours of continuous hovering;

more than 3 hours of flight time on the route;

load capacity of 10 pounds (about 4.5 kg);

flight range of 90 miles (over 145 km);

fully modular architecture with power supply.

These characteristics make SiFly a serious player with the potential to change the industrial drone industry, which is projected to reach $35 billion by 2030. Today, this area is limited by short flight times and small payloads. The Q12 can even perform tasks traditionally assigned to light helicopters, offering a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative.

In just 90 days after breaking out of secrecy, SiFly has received pre-orders and letters of intent for hundreds of Q12 units. First deliveries are expected in early 2026. The company reports significant interest from public safety agencies, infrastructure inspectors, mapping companies, and even farmers.

The FAA’s proposal for Part 108 rules, which should pave the way for more missions beyond line-of-sight, is also providing additional impetus. Thus, SiFly’s record-breaking flight has not only set a new standard for drone endurance, but also heralded an era where such vehicles will become a key tool for large-scale and long-term operations.

Source: dronedj