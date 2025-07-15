Guitar Hero to the trash? A «mocking» Easter egg was found in Tony Hawk’s Pro that the developer didn’t know about

One of the developers of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 decided to make an «Easter egg» not only for the players but for the whole team. It seems he doesn’t like Guitar Hero.

Fans have found an «Easter egg» suspiciously similar to the musical rhythm game, which is logically explainable. In the remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, users saw a trash can with a box of the fictional game «Banjo Champion». And it looks like a parody of Guitar Hero — it was so obvious that the developers did not deny it. But they themselves were surprised by this turn.

To better understand the «greeting sent» Guitar Hero, it is worth mentioning the American studio Neversoft. They started their journey in 1994 and created the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the development of which lasted until 2007. In total, Neversoft developed 9 games in the Tony Hawk’s series but then switched to Guitar Hero. Activision subsequently bought the studio, engaged it in the development of Call of Duty, and in 2014 closed it down altogether.

And now, more than 10 years later, someone from the remake development team disrespectfully mentioned Neversoft — he threw Guitar Hero into the trash. Below the post, Reddit discussions began about whether this was a hint from Iron Galaxy about Activision’s attitude to Neversoft and the Guitar Hero franchise itself. The creator admitted that it was an unplanned joke and promised to remove it in one of the next updates.

«We have the utmost respect for anyone who makes games. We’re investigating how that got in there in the first place. Thank you to the community for bringing this to our attention, and we’ll be removing that from the environment art in the next update», — Iron Galaxy wrote.

In the comments, fans called for the box to be left in the game, as many took it as a joke not about Neversoft, but about Activision. They say that the corporation has a habit of «shoving» studios into one big project and then closing them down. Vicarious Visions, which worked on THPS 1+2 and then joined the development of Call of Duty and Diablo, experienced a similar fate.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was released on July 11, 2025. It is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch.

Source: Kotaku