Hackers breached Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg via API and stole $41 million

Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg became a victim of hackers. Cybercriminals exploited a vulnerability in the API of staking partner Kiln. They managed to steal about 193 thousand Solana (SOL) tokens from the Earn program. This is about $41 million. Other services were not affected by the hacker attack. Customers were promised compensation.

The Kiln dashboard, widget, and API are currently down. Temporarily disconnected transaction creation routes for all protocols as a security measure.

An API attack targets the software “bridge” that connects two systems. In the case of SwissBorg, its application relied on the Kiln API to communicate with the Solana staking network. By compromising the API, hackers were able to manipulate requests and extract funds.

The security breach only affected users who had deposited Solana tokens in the Earn app, which represents about 1% of the customer base and 2% of total assets.

SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program allows users to deposit SOL through the app to receive staking rewards using the infrastructure provided by Kiln.

The attackers directed the stolen funds to Solana wallets, which are now marked on Solscan as SwissBorg Exploiter.

