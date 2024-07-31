Hackers can see the text on the screen via HDMI emissions — the method is already in use

Researchers have demonstrated access to the image on the screen using HDMI electromagnetic radiation. Hackers are already using this.

A team from the University of the Republic of Uruguay writes that their AI-based cable tapping method works well enough to allow such attacks to take place now.

Back in the analog video era, it was relatively easy for hackers to reconstruct what was on the screen through the emissions of video cables. But once digital protocols like HDMI took over, it became much more difficult. However, digital signals still emit electromagnetic radiation during transmission between the computer and the display. By training an artificial intelligence model on samples of relevant original and intercepted HDMI signals, the researchers were able to decode the radiation into readable screenshots.

The new technique reconstructed text from stolen HDMI signals with an accuracy of about 70%. This is far from ideal, but it is enough to identify most of the information. Hackers would have been able to see passwords, financial data, or encrypted messages relatively easily.

To test their attack method, the researchers used text recognition software on visual images recovered by their AI model. They could then compare the extracted text to the original screen content. The team says that their method reduces the number of errors by 60% compared to previous studies.

There are several ways that hackers can accomplish HDMI eavesdropping in the real world. They can install an inconspicuous device to capture the signal inside a building. Or they can be nearby with a radio antenna to capture leaked HDMI radiation.

The researchers say these attacks are already being used against government agencies and sensitive industrial facilities. But such organizations are likely already protecting their premises from electromagnetic leaks.

However, for an ordinary home or office user, the possibility of such a hack is quite high. The deployment of AI models and the necessary signal capture equipment is fast.

«Governments are concerned about it, but I wouldn’t say the average user should be too concerned. If you really care about your security, regardless of the reasons, it can be a problem», — explains lead researcher Federico Larroca.

There is probably no total danger to everyone, but mysterious cars, devices, or unknown people around you may be more dangerous than before.

Source: TechSpot