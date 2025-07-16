Hackers steal $27 million from BigONE crypto exchange

Recently, the GMX V1 exchange protocol exploit resulting in the theft of $40 million worth of crypto assets. In a week, hackers robbed the BigONE exchange of $27 million.
The platform’s team reported an external interference with its hot wallet (i.e., software) using a detected vulnerability (exploit). According to the company, the attack took place on the night of July 16.
About SlowMist reported that the operational network was compromised and the logic of the servers related to accounts and risk control was modified, allowing the attacker to withdraw funds. This is not related to the leakage of private keys.
Despite the loss of funds, all private keys remain safe, and the intrusion path has already been identified and blocked, preventing further losses. BigONE took full responsibility for all losses.
BigONE is working with analytics company SlowMist to track down the attackers’ addresses and the movement of the stolen funds. The platform is currently conducting technical recovery. It is expected that deposits and trading will be restored within a few hours, and the withdrawal function will be activated after security measures are strengthened.
All in all, it was stolen:
- BTC 120
- ETH 350
- USDT(TRC20) 6,974,358
- USDT(ERC20) 1,395,000
- USDT(BSC) 38,106.95
- USDT(SOL) 134,764
- XIN 20,730
- SNT 4,369,581
- WBTC 1
- CELR 15,772,006
- LEO 16,071
- UNI 25,487
- SHIB 9,697,050,027
- SOL 1,800
- DOGE 538,000
Source: BigONE
