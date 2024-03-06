Hades will be released on iOS on March 19 as a Netflix mobile exclusive

Hades will be released on iOS as a Netflix mobile exclusive. Netflix subscribers will be able to play Hades on their iPhones and iPads for free starting March 19. You can pre-register to be ready to play the game when it appears in the App Store.

You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who fights a random set of rooms and enemies to escape the underworld. This is a roguelike game. Each time the hero dies, the player returns to the beginning and loses most of the perks that were gained during the passage, but gradually unlocks permanent improvements that will help Zagrei reach Mount Olympus.

In addition, Zagrei will receive gifts from other Olympians that will help him defeat enemies. His interaction with other characters is the basis of the plot, transmits Engadget.

While Netflix games are usually available on both iOS and Android, this is not the case with Hades, at least for now. The service has settled on iOS for mobile versions of games (the availability of Hades for Mac helped, as this platform and iOS use the Metal API). It took more than a year of additional development time to prepare Hades for mobile devices.

The main focus of this work was to make the touch control perfect. The buttons have tactile feedback. You can change the size and location of the controls and save your settings.