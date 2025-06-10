Harry Potter by HBO — meet the Dursleys and Malfoys

The new HBO series based on the Harry Potter books has cast actors in key roles — now we have Draco, Lucius, Molly Weasley, and many other characters from the wizarding world.

In the new cast, Draco Malfoy will be played by Loks Pratt, a newcomer to the world of cinema who has been cast as Harry Potter’s Slytherin rival. His father, Lucius Malfoy, will be played by Johnny Flynn, not Tom Felton (who played Draco in the original films), as was speculated online. Belle Powley and Daniel Rigby will also appear in the movie as Harry’s aunt and uncle Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

Katherine Parkinson will play the mother of the large Weasley family, previously played by Julie Walters. She is known for her role in the British comedy series «The IT Crowd». Other young Hogwarts actors include Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), and Sienna Musa (Lavender Brown).

These are not the first names that HBO has officially confirmed. In previous updates, it became known that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter himself, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alistair Stout will play Ron Weasley. That is the main trio is already defined. To avoid hate mail HBO even turned off comments under the announcement about the main characters.

About teachers and magical adults: John Lithgow will appear as Albus Dumbledore Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall. After all, Pope Essiedu will play Severus Snape, Nick Frost — Rubeus Hegrid, Luke Tallon — Quirinus Quirel, and Paul Whitehouse — Argus Filch. Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge will be played by Bertie Carvel from «Crown».

Filming of the first season will start this year, and premiere on HBO is expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Each season will adapt one of J.K. Rowling’s books, and the entire story is designed to run for a ten-year series. The project is overseen by Francesca Gardiner — a showrunner and writer known for «His Dark Materials» and «Killing Eve». Rowling is also involved — as an executive producer. Some episodes will be directed by Mark Mylod — director of «Succession ».

