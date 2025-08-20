Harry Potter series introduces the Weasley children — first look at the new Ginny and twins

HBO has unveiled the young cast of the Weasley family from the Harry Potter series, including Ron, Ginny, Percy, Fred, and George, all of whom are, as expected, redheads.

Charlie is not in the first photo together because he is “in Romania,” but they promise to show him later. The post does not mention the oldest of the Weasley children, Bill.

The roles of twins Fred and George were taken over by Tristan and Gabrielle Garland, Ruari Spooner will play Percy, and Gracie Cochrane will play Ginny. From previous announcements, we know that Alistair Stout will appear as Ron and Katherine Parkinson, as mother of the large Weasley family Molly.

The first season of Harry Potter is currently filming in London, and thanks to some insider photos, we’ve managed to see elements of two key scenes from the Philosopher’s Stone — Harry’s (Dominic McLaughlin) trip to the zoo with the Dursleys as well as his a shopping trip with Hagrid (Nick Frost) to Diagon Alley.

The rest of the cast includes Arabella Staunton (Hermione), Loks Pratt (Draco Malfoy), John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), and Paapu Essiedu (Snape). Actor the role of Voldemort has already been chosen, but his identity will not be disclosed until the release. According to the showrunners, the main trio of children actors were chosen from more than 30,000 candidates.

The first stage of filming is expected to last until May 2026, when work on the second season will begin after a break of a couple of months. This accelerated mode was chosen for a fairly obvious reason — child actors can suddenly grow up. In total, the show is planned to shoot at least 7 seasons, which will be released over 10 years. The first one will start in 2027 and will consist of 8 episodes.