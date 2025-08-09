Hated billionaire: 61% of Americans have a negative attitude towards Elon Musk

Initially, Elon Musk’s idea to create a «Department of Government Effectiveness» (DOGE) was perceived as more of a joke. It seemed like a project to keep the billionaire busy while he walked on stage next to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In late October, Musk warned that Americans would have to “endure hardship” if Trump won the election, and that some people would be “angry” about it. At the time, he said:

“I’ll probably need a lot of security, but it will have to be done,” referring to his plans to reform government agencies with the help of DOGE.

More than six months later, the world’s richest man seems to have been right — but unfortunately for him. His tenure in the White House has been a disaster for both his popularity and his business. Especially this Tesla feelsThe company’s sales and revenues plummeted. Even departure from DOGE did not help.

Last Gallup poll confirms that Musk is really hated: 61% of 1000 randomly surveyed American adults have a negative attitude towards the former head of DOGE. This is the highest level of antipathy toward an international public figure. For comparison, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is often accused of genocide against Palestinians, could not fully match Musk’s “strongly negative perception” and received “only” 52% of negative ratings. Thus, Elon Musk can now hold the title of the most hated public figure.

The Gallup poll confirms similar results from other studies. For example, in April, the Associated Press found that only 33% of American adults had a “very or somewhat positive” view of Musk. And that was before Musk’s public break with Trump.

Their former friendship turned into a dirty quarrel this summer, with mutual threats and insults. A new AP poll in June showed that the number of Republicans who view Musk “very favorably” has decreased since April. This underscores one of Musk’s key mistakes: he has withdrawn support from both political parties, with no benefit to himself or his business.

Demand for Tesla electric cars has also fallen significantly. The Musk scandals have dragged the brand’s reputation down, which has led customers to turn away from the company’s offerings. Sales in Europe and China are falling rapidly, indicating that the consequences of Musk’s behavior are being felt far beyond the United States.

Researchers have even suggested that some consumers may lose interest in electric vehicles, regardless of the brand, due to the negative attitude towards Musk.

Source: futurism