Hawaiians protest the construction of seven US Space Force telescopes — «negatively affect mental, emotional and spiritual health»

Many Hawaii residents oppose plans by the U.S. Space Force to build new telescopes designed to track satellites and prevent them from colliding in orbit. The US Air Force Department has proposed building up to seven new telescopes and an optical laboratory atop Haleakala on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The project, called the «Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site Advanced Research Telescope» (AMOS STAR), will occupy about a hectare of land near the Haleakala Observatory. Between May 13 and 15, a series of three public meetings were held on the project, allowing community members to voice their concerns.

At one of the last meetings, local Hawaiians strongly opposed the construction of the telescope. «This is a continuation of colonial projects,» said one of the protesters.

Despite the objections, U.S. military officials emphasize that the construction is necessary for U.S. national security and space awareness. «The more things in orbit, the more objects, the more opportunities for collision. The more objects in space, we need more telescopes to track objects into space more often,» a military official said during a public meeting with residents.

In previous meetings, the US Air Force has faced criticism over the proposed AMOS STAR facility, especially after 700 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from a faulty generator at the space surveillance complex last year. Native Hawaiians claim that the project desecrates sacred sites and negatively affects their mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Other telescope projects in Hawaii have also faced similar opposition in the past.

Plans for the AMOS STAR facility include up to seven domed telescopes to be built on a developed site adjacent to the Haleakala Observatory and the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron of the Maui Space Surveillance Complex, from where the new telescopes will be remotely controlled. Construction of the new facility will require fiber optic connections, asphalt driveway and parking, and other site improvements.

