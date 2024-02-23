HBO has renewed the series True Detective for season 5

HBO has renewed the series «True Detective». The 5th season will be directed by Issa Lopez, the director of the previous season with the subtitle Night Country.

The renewal comes as no surprise given the success of Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reyes. According to HBO, this season is the most popular part of the show, with 12.7 million viewers across various platforms. The season finale on February 18 was the most watched episode of the season with 3.2 million viewers on HBO and Max. This is 57% more than during the premiere in January, transmits Variety.

In «Night Country», detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reyes) investigate the disappearance of eight men working at a remote Arctic research station in Alaska. They discover that the events at the station may be connected to one of their old cases, which draws them both into a dark and unexpected journey.

Foster and Reyes are currently not connected to the fifth installment, as the show changes its main actors with each new season.