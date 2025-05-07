«He has dealt with his grief»: «John Wick 5» will show «a completely new story» unrelated to the High Table

Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick series, claims that the storyline of «High Noon» has reached its logical conclusion with the fourth film in the franchise, while the fifth installment will tell «a completely new story».

«The John Wick saga looked complete», — Chad said in an interview Empire. «So the only way to make a fifth movie is to tell a new story about the character. Not a sequel to The High Table. John has dealt with his grief. It will be something different, people will see the trailer and say: “Damn, I have to see this.”».

The John Wick series of films started in 2014, with Keanu Reeves taking on the role of the titular hitman, who, after retirement, cannot say goodbye to the underworld. The fourth movie was released in theaters in 2023 and made $440 million (almost half of the franchise’s total earnings). The story itself ended with Ian McShane’s Winston and Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King standing by the grave with Vic’s name on it, and looking at it, there were doubts about the continuation, but in April Lionsgate announced — the fifth film is officially in developmentand Reeves is back in the lead role.

It should be noted that fans of the franchise will clearly not be short of content in the future: in addition to «John Wick 5», the studio announced the development of a cartoon prequel with Reeves’ voice acting and a «live-action» spinoff about the blind killer Kane; and series spinoff «John Wick: Under the High Table».

«The John Wick series and animation are our priorities,» Stahelski said. «The idea is to try some things, explore certain areas and use these two properties to catapult us to ideas for John Wick 5».

We are looking forward to the premiere in theaters on June 6 «Ballerinas» — spinoff «John Wick» starring Ana de Armas as a professional assassin trying to avenge her father’s death. The plot takes place after the events of the third film in the franchise, and Reeves himself is allegedly He didn’t even get a cameo, but a full-fledged role.

The screenplay for «Ballerina» was written by Shay Hatten («Army of the Dead») and directed by Len Weisman («Another World»). However, for a long time there were rumors that Stahelski reshot the film from scratch, as Lionsgate was allegedly unhappy with Weisman’s work. According to Wrap, the first version of the movie «Ballerina» turned out to be «messy», and the reshootslasted for 2-3 months, which, in turn, was a long time,influenced the development of the remake «Highlander», which Stahelski is in charge of. Lionsgate is obviously denied all these rumors.