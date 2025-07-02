«He ran away from the theme and morality»: James Cameron «demolished» Christopher Nolan’s hit movie with seven «Oscars»

The creator of «Avatar» and «Titanic», James Cameron, has criticized his colleague Christopher Nolan’s film — the 2023 hit with a star-studded cast that earned almost a billion dollars at the box office and took away 7 awards at once «Oscar».

As you have already understood, we are talking about «Oppenheimer» — a biopic starring Cillian Murphy that tells the story of «the father of the atomic bomb», American theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, and his involvement in the Manhattan Project. According to Cameron, who noted that «doesn’t like to criticize other directors’ films, Nolan «ran away from»’s theme and morality in his adaptation:

«There is one short scene in the movie — I don’t like to criticize other directors’ movies — but there is only one short moment where he sees the charred bodies, and then the movie shows how deeply it moved him. I felt that the movie dodged the issue. I don’t know if the studio or Chris decided it was a “taboo subject” that they didn’t want to touch, but I’m not avoiding it. I’m just stupid about it,» says Cameron, who plans to adapt the upcoming book by his friend Charles R. Pellegrino «Ghosts of Hiroshima».

In response, the journalist Deadline recalled that Nolan himself admitted that Consequences — was not the story he wanted to tell, noting that it would require a director like James Cameron.

«Okay, I’ll do it, Chris. No problem,» Cameron replied. «You’ll come to my premiere and say nice things. I can’t say today what will be in the movie. I’ve been taking notes for 15 years and I haven’t written a single word for the script yet, because I have to catch the moment. This is how I always work. I research, I remember things that strike me, and I start to put them together into a story. And then the moment comes when you are ready to write. And I’m not in that state right now».

At the same time, Cameron named the director whose product he wants to imitate in his work — and it is Steven Spielberg.

«This will probably be the movie that will make me the least money because I won’t be restrained and careful. I want to do with what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki what Spielberg did with the D-Day landings in «Saving Private Ryan». He showed everything as it really was».

Cameron, who has directed three of the four highest-grossing films in history, in addition to his upcoming work on «The Ghosts of Hiroshima», is writing a screenplay for the film adaptation of «The Devils» with its author Joe Abercrombie, and in December 2025 will release the third «Avatar» in theaters. The film will take viewers back to Pandora and focus on tribes living near the volcanic regions of the planet. Previously, the director published concept art depicting strange flying creaturesandsettlement of the fire tribeand also revealed the role of Una Chaplin («Game of Thrones»), who will embody a new antagonist and head of the Ashes clan on the screen.

Meanwhile, Nolan is actively works over «Odyssey», an adaptation of Homer’s poem of the same name — starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Earlier we have already saw some footage from behind the sceneswhereas yesterday online «walking» first teaser. The premiere is scheduled for July 17, 2026.