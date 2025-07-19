He works from bed and goes scuba diving during breaks: Valve boss reveals his daily routine

Valve boss Gabe Newell is living his best life — he works on his yacht right with beds, and instead of tiktoks, he goes diving.

Valve operates without classic offices and has long been famous for its free schedule, but the company’s co-founder has gone further. According to him, he works seven days a week from his bedroom on a yacht, and then pursues his hobbies. And he admits: this work schedule is really fun.

«I get up, I work, I go scuba-diving, work some more, [then] either go on a second scuba dive or I go to the gym and work out. I live on a boat so I just hang out with everybody on the boat. Then I work. I work seven days a week: I’m working from my bedroom as you can tell. I like working, it’s fun, to me it doesn’t feel like work. The kinds of things that I get to do every day are super-awesome», — he said about his day.

In the conversation, Gabe also noted that he does not perceive his work as something forced or exhausting. According to him, the classic idea of retirement is that a person stops doing «terrible job» and finally finds time for something interesting. But he arranged for himself the following lifestyle without a pension in the classical sense

«I’ve said it before but, when you retire, you want to like stop doing your horrible job and go do what is sort of most fun and entertaining. In that sense I’ve been retired for a long time», — Gabe Newell shares.

In addition to managing Valve, Newell is involved in several other projects and manages to criticize the business models of others. He founded the company Starfish Neuroscience, which works on neural interfaces і competes with Elon Musk’s Neuralink. He is also involved in the development of a device for detecting pathogens in the air м— relatively speaking, it is an aerosol scanner that shows what viruses or bacteria may be nearby. But he is satisfied with everything: «I just work all the time. But it’s not like, ‘Oh my god I’m up late at night slaving away on stuff.’ It’s more like, ‘I can’t go to sleep because I’m having fun,’ you know?».

Source: PC Gamer