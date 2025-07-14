Heart «Iron Man»: Lenovo introduces an efficient tablet cooler for only $28

Lenovo has recently presented a new cooler for cooling Legion gaming tablets. It has a spectacular design similar to the heart of «Iron Man» and is attached to the device with a magnet.

The company claims that the new fan is able to reduce heat not only tablets, but also «smartphones» and portable game consoles. The result of its work can be a gain of up to -3°C on the temperature sensors of the devices and the degree of cooling can be adjusted in three modes.

Another useful feature is magnetwhich attaches the cooler to «gadgets». It is claimed to be quite «strong» and will not come off even with intense shaking of the device. For non-metallic cases, a special mount is included that covers the «device» on the sides, so the list of compatibility can be expanded almost endlessly.

In addition, the cooler has a futuristic design with RGB backlighting that can be compared to the famous Marvel movie or modern «gaming» cases.

The accessory is priced at $28 on the Chinese market and there is no verified information about its global availability yet. Perhaps it will appear outside of China along with the fourth-generation Lenovo Legion Tab Y700, which was announced in May.

Source: Notebookcheck