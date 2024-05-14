Helldivers 2 «beat» God of War Ragnarok and became the fastest-selling game for PlayStation (12 million copies in 12 weeks)

Arrowhead for PlayStation 5 and PC «far exceeded Sony’s» expectations.

Helldivers 2 sold more than 12 million copies in its first 12 weeks, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation game of all time, Sony announced during its earnings call (via IGN).

Helldivers 2 is ahead of Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok, which reached 11 million copies 75 days after launching on PlayStation 4 and PS5 in November 2022. Sony said that Helldivers 2 is — «its biggest PC hit to date, which made a «significant» contribution to last quarter’s sales and earnings.

Helldivers 2 — is a third-person shooter that also offers a multiplayer mode with support for up to four players and a co-op feature on PlayStation 5 and Windows. Arrowhead does not have a storyline campaign, but offers groups of missions on different planets that range from capturing a specified point on the ground to setting up communication centers and rescuing civilian colonists.

At its initial launch, Helldivers 2 was so popular that it caused serious server problems. And while Arrowhead was trying to solve the problem, the number of players was steadily growing — Helldivers 2 became one of the most popular games on Steam with a peak of 458,709 simultaneous games (Sony does not disclose the number of simultaneous players on PS5).

Since then, Sony has introduced a requirement link player accounts on PCs to the PlayStation Network, but canceled the decision — probable, thanks to the review bombing of the game, including.

Arrowhead is expected to add more content to Helldivers 2 in 2024, including vehicles and a third enemy faction.